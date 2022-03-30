$3,000 reward offered for tips on 2nd suspect in fatal Warren gas station shooting

Warren — A reward is being offered for a second suspect in the fatal March 23 shooting of a man at a Warren gas station, police said Wednesday.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators are looking for Christopher Slade of Detroit.

He said the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged Slade with felony murder, felony firearm and assault with intent to murder in connection with the shooting.

Slade is described as a 21-year-old male, about 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Police said he is armed and dangerous.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Slade's arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting should call (586) 574-4815.

On Tuesday, authorities charged Joshua Malik Carter, 22, of Detroit with first-degree murder and using a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the crime. Carter turned himself into authorities Tuesday.

According to police, Carter and Slade are involved in the death of Talal Shamo, 46, who was shot about 3 p.m. March 23 at a gas station on Ryan Road near Jarvis.

Video of the incident was captured by the gas station's security cameras, investigators said.

Police said Shamo arrived at the gas station in an Audi and remained seated in the vehicle for several minutes. A short time later, a Ford Fusion arrived and parked near Shamo's vehicle.

A passenger in the Fusion exited the car and entered the front passenger seat of Shamo's vehicle, according to officials. After several minutes, the man left Shamo's vehicle and got back into the Fusion.

Shamo exited his car and tried to flag down the Ford. The same passenger of the Fusion got out of the car and into Shamo's vehicle. A struggle between Shamo and the man broke out and gunshots were fired, police said.

The victim opened the driver's side door and fell to the ground, which is where police officers found him with gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Police said the Fusion's driver got out of the car armed with a handgun, walked over to Shamo and fired several shots at him.