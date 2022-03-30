Macomb County joins GLWA mutiny over disputed Highland Park debt

Mt. Clemens — Several Macomb County communities on Wednesday announced their intentions to stop forwarding to the Great Lakes Water Authority the portion of their water bills owing to $54 million in disputed Highland Park debt to the system.

"Enough is enough," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said at a 45-minute press conference where he added that the discussion about the decade-old dispute debt was "a long time coming."

To date, Macomb County communities have paid $13.5 million connected to the Highland Park debt.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says Highland Park has paid less than 1% of its water charges since being connected in November 2012 on an "emergency" basis by order of the state government. Sewer bills account for about 80% of the alleged arrearage, and those payments were made irregularly at best, according to GLWA representatives.

Highland Park cites a February 2021 Wayne County Circuit Court ruling that interpreted a 2020 mediation settlement to mean the city's debt was "subsumed" under a judgment granting it $1 million from the city of Detroit.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller viewed that case differently.

"Highland Park, you are taking advantage of your neighbors, enabled by the courts," Miller said.

The Great Lakes Water Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier in March, 18 communities in western Wayne County voted to do the same, and to place the disputed funds in escrow, rather than continue to pay.

Miller asked communities in Macomb to follow suit and hold their funds in escrow "to show our good will."

Among the first is Sterling Heights.

"We are going to stop the payments," Mayor Michael Taylor said Wednesday.

Taylor and other leaders urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office to get involved. In a March 2 letter, the Michigan Treasury Department only "encouraged" Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority to seek a resolution. The Democratic governor is running for re-election.

"My message to Gov. Whitmer is, fix the damn Highland Park water problem," Taylor said, adapting Whitmer's 2018 campaign promise to "Fix the damn roads."

"We're going to follow the example of other communities in Macomb, and the western Wayne communities," he said.

Taylor said Sterling Heights would've been slated to pay $350,000 next year toward the debt.

"We could hire three additional police officers," Taylor said about the money.

"What we have here is theft," said Rick Stathakis, Shelby Township supervisor. "I don't care who's to blame."

Next to the microphone stand were two large printouts of what Macomb County communities had paid in to cover the alleged bad debt: $13.5 million as of now and $15 million by the end of the fiscal year that starts July 1.

"Can you imagine if we were able to spend that $15 million on roads and bridges?" Hackel said.

"This is going to put pressure on Great Lakes Water Authority and their ability to function," the Macomb County executive said. "We plead to the state to not take us up on this challenge."

Kip Walby, mayor of St. Clair Shores, said homeowners he meets "don't want to pay for a service they didn't receive."

Brian Baker represents Macomb County on the GLWA board. It was his idea to send out the letters from GLWA to its member communities, announcing how much each had paid into the alleged Highland Park debt, and asking for the state's help resolving the issue.

Baker estimated the alleged Highland Park arrearage costs Macomb homeowners $75 to $100 per year.

Highland Park has argued that water independence is its path forward. Between the cost of replacing old lead water lines and refurbishing its old plant, it would cost anywhere from $90 million to $100 million, Highland Park Water Director Damon Garrett has said.

Miller, the public works commissioner, questioned that plan.

"That building needs to be bulldozed. It can't be fixed," Miller said of the water plant, which was decommissioned in 2012 due to cloudy water. "It doesn't make sense."

Cathy Square, Highland Park City Administrator, argued that what doesn't make sense is remaining a GLWA customer. Not only did Highland Park have water independence for decades, prior to 2012, it had water rights to Lake St. Clair, Square noted.

"It is not cost-effective to stay on GLWA water," Square said.

