Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Warren gas station

Warren police on Friday arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting last week at a gas station.

Christopher Slade was apprehended in Detroit by members of the Warren Police Special Operations Unit and U.S. Marshals Services two days after investigators announced a $3,000 reward for tips to find him.

The 21-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in 37th District Court, police said.

Charges by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office against Slade include felony murder and assault with intent to commit murder in connection with the March 23 incident at a Marathon on Ryan Road.

Police have said Slade and another man, Joshua Malik Carter, were involved in the death of 46-year-old Talal Shamo.

Surveillance cameras captured Shamo arriving at the business in an Audi before the driver of a Ford Fusion who parked nearby. A passenger in the Fusion exited then entered the Audi vehicle and stayed for several minutes before leaving, police reported.

After Shamo flagged down the Ford, the passenger who left returned to the car, but a

struggle ensued and gunshots were fired, police said.

The Fusion's driver also fired multiple shots at Shamo, according to police.

Carter turned himself in on Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree murder.

He remained in the Macomb County Jail on Friday. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, records show.