Rochester Hills woman dead, two others injured after Saturday morning crash on I-96

A 28-year-old woman is dead and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 96, Michigan State Police said.

According to MSP, a 65-year-old man from Macomb was driving a Dodge Ram and traveling approximately 70 miles per hour in the left lane, which ended.

The man changed lanes but was unable to stop in time, and he rear ended a Kia that was stopped due to a lane closure, MSP said. The Kia was then forced into a Subaru in front of it before coming to a stop at the median wall.

The passenger in the backseat of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman from Rochester Hills, died at the scene, according to police. Two other passengers in the Kia, the driver and the passenger in the front seat, were taken to Providence Hospital in Novi. No one else was hurt.

Names of the victims or others involved have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing by a Michigan State Police crash reconstruction team as well as the Metro South Post.