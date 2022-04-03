Student charged after gun found at Chippewa Valley High in Clinton Township

A student has been charged in connection with a Friday report of a gun on school grounds at Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, police said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged a 15-year-old student with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds, Clinton Township police announced Saturday.

School administrators received a tip from a parent and another student Friday that the suspect had a gun on the high school campus.

"Administrators immediately called police and placed the school in a hold as a precautionary measure," school superintendent Ron Roberts said in a letter to parents. "Police responded to the call immediately and removed the student without incident. The student is now in police custody."

The juvenile will remain in custody at Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center, police said.

