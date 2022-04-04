Man who touched woman inappropriately in Mount Clemens sought

Mount Clemens — Macomb County sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to find a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman he followed from a business last month.

Officials said the incident happened at about 4 p.m. March 5.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man followed the woman out of a business, touched her inappropriately and fled.

Deputies said the man is believed to be in his early 20s with a short Afro. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at (586) 783-8118 or submit an anonymous tip on the free Macomb County Sheriff's app.