Man who touched woman inappropriately in Mount Clemens sought
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Mount Clemens — Macomb County sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to find a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman he followed from a business last month.
Officials said the incident happened at about 4 p.m. March 5.
According to a preliminary investigation, the man followed the woman out of a business, touched her inappropriately and fled.
Deputies said the man is believed to be in his early 20s with a short Afro. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information should call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at (586) 783-8118 or submit an anonymous tip on the free Macomb County Sheriff's app.