Macomb Township votes to withhold Highland Park portion of water bills

Macomb Twp. — The Macomb Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to withhold the Highland Park portion of the city's water bills from the Great Lakes Water Authority.

"Beginning July 1st, 2022, Macomb Township shall withhold payment of that portion of water and sewer costs attributable to Highland Park’s non-payment and place those funds in escrow while a just settlement of this matter is pursued," read a portion of the resolution, which passed in a 7-0 vote.

At issue is the township's contribution toward a $54 million tab the water authority said Highland Park owes, dating to 2012.

Those costs have been passed onto other communities served by the water authority, and in the last decade, Macomb County communities have contributed $13.5 million toward the arrearage. If it continues another year, that will jump to $15 million.

To date, Macomb Township had paid in $1.43 million, and is slated to contribute another $177,520 over fiscal year 2023.

Macomb Township has about 92,000 residents, as of the 2020 U.S. Census.

Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority see the matter differently.

Highland Park says it was overcharged for years, and cites a 2021 Wayne County Circuit Court ruling that "subsumed" any debts under a $1 million judgment over Detroit.

In an April 1 letter to Great Lakes Water Authority leadership, Highland Park Water Director Damon Garrett wrote that "Highland Park is dismayed by GLWA’s unregulated authoritarian strategy to characterize it as the scapegoat to cover its justification for rate increases to support their bloated organization."

Garrett continued: "The city is disgusted by the impact of GLWA’s frivolous lawsuits, blatant disregard for contracts and the utmost disrespect that they have for their own settlement agreements."

Great Lakes Water Authority says Highland Park has paid 1% of its water bill and 50% of its sewer bills since 2012, but nothing since April 2021. Highland Park said the recent non-payments are invoices for past overcharges.

Litigation is ongoing.

Communities, meanwhile, have grown restless about paying bills for service they didn't use.

Macomb Township Supervisor Frank Viviano penned a March 23 letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, urging her involvement.

"By any measure, this is an unfair burden to place on the residents of Macomb Township," Viviano wrote.

"The state of Michigan bears some responsibility for the circumstances that led to this dispute," Viviano wrote. He added that "a higher authority has the ability to step in and become a part of the solution."

So far Whitmer has been reluctant to do so.

In multiple statements to The Detroit News on the Highland Park-GLWA debt dispute, the governor's office has "encouraged" the sides to work things out, but has not indicated a willingness to get involved further or cover the arrearage, as some communities are asking.

“The likely result of the path we are all on will be costly and time-consuming litigation," Viviano wrote to Whitmer.

At a March 30 press conference, Viviano joined the leaders of Shelby Township, St. Clair Shores and Sterling Heights in announcing plans to withhold the funds.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel called the press conference, alongside Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller.

More:Macomb County joins GLWA mutiny over disputed Highland Park debt

"Enough is enough," Hackel said.

Macomb County communities have joined their counterparts in Downriver and western Wayne County in withholding the funds.

More:GLWA faces mutiny in western Wayne County over disputed Highland Park debt

Oakland County shares in its neighbors' frustration, but has been unwilling to withhold funds, believing this would starve the system of resources.

As Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash told The News: "It's not like we can take the water back from Highland Park. It just means that there's less money to spend on operations and maintenance and capital projects."

Great Lakes Water Authority Interim CEO Suzanne Coffey has said she does not see the withholding scheme as a mutiny, but as a way of raise awareness and urge state involvement.

"I wish it didn't have to be quite so controversial," Coffey said in an appearance Sunday on WDIV-TV's Flashpoint, "but the reality is raising awareness is going to help us to get the problem solved."

jdickson@detroitnews.com