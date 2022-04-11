'Neighbor trouble' sparks shooting in Roseville, police say

A 58-year-old Roseville man was arrested Monday after police said he shot his neighbor amid a dispute, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 18000 block of Meier Street in Roseville around 5:35 p.m. following gunfire and found a 41-year-old man in the street, investigators said in a statement.

The victim had been shot once in the lower abdomen by the neighbor, according to the release.

He was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery. His condition was not released but police said the man is expected to fully recover.

Meanwhile, his neighbor surrendered and a 9mm handgun was recovered, police said.

Authorities learned the incident "stems from an ongoing neighbor trouble between the victim and suspect," the Police Department said.

Other details were not released Monday.