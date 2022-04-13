Woman accused of spitting on St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe police charged

Eastpointe — A 35-year-old woman accused of spitting on police officers and resisting arrest has been charged, officials said Wednesday.

Shaina Sarah Perez was arraigned Tuesday in 38th District Court on three counts of assaulting a police officer, attempted resisting and obstructing arrest as well as assault and battery, according to court records.

A judge set her bond at $50,000 and scheduled her next court date, a preliminary examination, for April 26.

If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison for each felony count of assaulting a police officer, up to one year for attempted resisting arrest, also a felony, and up to 93 days for assault and battery, a misdemeanor.

Eastpointe police said Perez was arrested Sunday with the help of St. Clair Shores police officers.

The St. Clair Shores officers had responded to a report of an assault in progress at a gas station on Nine Mile at Interstate 94 in Eastpointe. They said the subject was uncooperative and spit on the three of them.

Eastpointe police arrested a suspect, later identified as Perez. During the arrest, Perez spit on the Eastpointe officers and tried to flee, according to authorities.