Chesterfield Township police ask for help finding missing child

Chesterfield Township — Police are looking for an 11-year-old who went missing after running through a Walmart parking lot Friday evening, according to the police department.

Dakari Davis is described as a 4-foot-10, 90-pound Black male with braided hair. He is wearing a black jacket with a yellow hood and yellow vertical stripes, according to police.

Davis, a Macomb Township resident, was last seen shopping with his parents at the Walmart at 45000 Marketplace in Chesterfield Township. He was seen on surveillance video at 5:50 p.m. Friday running west through the Walmart parking lot.

According to a release from police, there is currently no sign of criminal activity.

Chesterfield police are asking anybody who has information or who has seen Davis to call the department at 586-949-2322.