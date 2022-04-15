Shooting at Warren gas station leaves woman in critical condition

Warren — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot early Friday during what appears to be a carjacking at a gas station on Eight Mile, police said.

Warren Police Sgt. Scott Isaacson told Fox 2 Detroit the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station on East Eight Mile between Mound and Ryan. He said the victim is a 38-year-old woman from Livonia.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the woman lying in the station's parking lot. Police and medics rendered aid until she was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery, Isaacson said.

They said the victim's car, a gray 2015 Nissan Altima, is missing, he said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are reviewing the gas station's security camera footage.

Isaacson said investigators are looking for a man and a woman in connection with the shooting. The two were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting in a white GMC Envoy.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Warren Police Department at (586) 574-4810.