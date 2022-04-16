Man, 30, wounded in Clinton Township shooting

Clinton Township — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man wounded early Saturday in Macomb County.

The incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Saturday when Clinton Township police officers responded to a home in the area of 15 Mile and Hayes for a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found the 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation shows that the parties involved in the incident are known to each other and it does not appear to be a random act. There are no suspects at large at this time, police said.

No other details were available pending the investigation.

