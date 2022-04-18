Man arrested in Macomb County after car is vandalized, threats of harm to self and others, police say

A man wanted for allegedly vandalizing a car with a blade Friday in Harrison Township and who threatened to hurt himself and others is in custody, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Christian Snow, 24, was arrested Sunday in Clay Township in St. Clair County, officials said Monday. They said he was turned over to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were looking for Snow after an incident early Friday at St. Hubert’s Church on Prentiss near Metropolitan Parkway.

According to authorities, a man produced a weapon and began using it to mar a vehicle in the parking lot. At the time, there were two occupants in the vehicle. They told deputies the man spoke to them in gibberish and they left the lot but the man chased after them on foot.

Detectives learned the man was Snow, a homeless man who suffers from schizophrenia. He was known to frequent places of worship. In addition, Snow is wanted on an arrest warrant for a 2021 incident involving a weapon in Clinton Township.

During their investigation, they said, they found Snow had recently made social media posts claiming he would harm himself and others.

Police said Snow was armed and dangerous and urged the public not to approach him.

After the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced detectives were looking for Snow Friday, he was spotted at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Clay Township, according to authorities. Police were unable to locate him, they said.

However, police received another call reporting a man matching Snow's description was attempting to break into a vehicle. Officers arrived, and he fled on foot. Officials said he jumped into a creek and police lost sight of him. Police brought in canine units and drones to search, but it was called off after a lengthy period.

On Sunday, a Clay Township resident called police at about 4 p.m. to report a man matching Snow’s description on Dyke at St. Johns Marsh, officials said.

As an officer tried to contact him, he fled into the marsh. Police found Snow swimming across a canal. Officers took him into custody as he was entering a home's backyard from the canal.