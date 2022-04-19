Sterling Heights police arrest man, woman with 20,000 fentanyl pills

Sterling Heights — A man and woman from Mexico are facing drug charges after they led police on a car chase and were arrested, police said.

According to authorities, officers at about 6 p.m. April 8 saw a BMW traveling north on Van Dyke near 14 Mile with tinted windows when they tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled into a nearby subdivision, officials said.

Police pursued the vehicle to a dead-end street where the driver got out and ran. Officers arrested the man after a short foot chase and arrested a woman who was in the vehicle, they said.

As they investigated, police found the vehicle had hidden compartments and say they found 20,000 fentanyl pills disguised as OxyContin prescription pills. Officers also found 500 grams of powder fentanyl, police said. Investigators said they estimate the narcotics to be worth more than $350,000.

Both the man and woman are being held as they await felony charges.

Investigators said both admitted to illegally entering the United States from Mexico and that they were transporting the narcotics for a drug cartel.