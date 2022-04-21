Three charged in April 15 carjacking, shooting of woman at Warren gas station

Warren — Three people were charged this week in connection with a carjacking and shooting that left a woman in critical condition Friday, officials said.

Shakira Johnise-Davnetta Hayes, 27, Michael McCall, 20, and Javon Lamont Oliver, 18, were arraigned Monday in 37th District Court in Warren on multiple charges, police said.

Hayes was charged with carjacking, a life felony; armed robbery, also a life felony; two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, a two-year felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony.

McCall was charged with carjacking, armed robbery, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, a 10-year felony, three counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.

Oliver was charged with assault with intent to murder, a life felony, carjacking, armed robbery, five counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

A judge set Hayes' bond at $500,000, McCall's at $750,000 and Oliver's at $1 million. All three are scheduled to appear next in court on May 5, 2022.

Police were called about 3 a.m. April 15 to the Sunoco gas station on East Eight Mile between Mound and Ryan for a report of a woman shot in the store's parking lot. They found the 38-year-old victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to her torso and legs.

Officers administered aid until medics arrived and took her to a hospital were she was last reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators reviewed video captured by the gas station's security cameras. Footage showed a white GMC Envoy approach the victim, a male get out of the Envoy and shoot the woman three times with a handgun, officials said. It also showed the man taking her car keys and driving away in her 2015 Nissan.

Authorities said Detroit police officers later found the Nissan.

Warren detectives were able to identify the owner of the Envoy and tracked it to a residence in Detroit. After obtaining a search warrant, Warren and Detroit police officers raided the home, arrested three suspects and recovered evidence they say links them to the shooting.