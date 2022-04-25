Roseville woman charged in death of Trenton woman

A 24-year-old Roseville woman has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Trenton woman earlier this month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Danique Golder, 24, is accused of killing Takeisha Williams, 24, on April 16 at a home in the 15400 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit.

She faces charges of second-degree murder, discharge in or at a building causing death, and two counts of felony firearm.

When police arrived at the home about 11:30 a.m., they found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities said an argument escalated, and Golder is accused of firing a handgun into the doorway of the home. Golder was arrested on Thursday

Golder was arraigned Saturday in 36th District Court and given a $750,000 cash/surety bond. Her probable cause conference is scheduled for May 2 and her preliminary examination is scheduled for May 9 before Judge Kenneth King.

