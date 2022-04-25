Shelby Twp. police seek tips on man who approached girl, 9, as she rode bike

Shelby Township — Police are investigating after a man in a car approached a young girl riding her bike Saturday, officials said.

Investigators said Monday they are asking the public for help to identify the man.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 9-year-old girl was riding her bike about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Middlebury Street near Schoenherr and 24 Mile when a man in a vehicle tried to speak to her.

Police said the man never exited his vehicle and the girl rode away.

Anyone who may have been in the area or who has information about the incident should call Shelby Township Police at (586) 731-2121 ext. 473.