Man, woman found dead Monday in Sterling Heights home

Sterling Heights — A man shot and killed his wife Monday at their home and then took his own life, police said.

Lt. Mario Bastianelli said police received a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. Monday from a man who said he shot his wife. The caller provided his address in the 14000 block of Bangor Drive near Saal and Clinton River roads and then hung up, he said.

Officers entered the home and found both a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene, they said.

Bastianelli said it appears it is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased," he said in a statement.