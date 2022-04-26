1 dead after police fire shots during incident in Roseville; Groesbeck Hwy. closed

The Detroit News

One person is dead after police fired shots during an incident early Tuesday in Roseville, police say.

Groesbeck between Martin and 12 Mile is closed. A semi-truck and a pickup are sprawled in the middle lanes of the seven-lane roadway, both smashed.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says that an officer fired his weapon at the scene: "One male is deceased. No officers were injured."

Witnesses at businesses in the area say they heard gunshots from near the crash.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating and not releasing more information yet.