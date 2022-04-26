Man accused of threatening wife arrested in Shelby Twp. for illegally carrying gun

Shelby Township — A 30-year-old man suspected of threatening his estranged wife was arrested Sunday for illegally carrying a gun, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, police were called Sunday to a home in the 8000 block of Rhode Drive near Van Dyke and 22 Mile for a complaint about a man making threats against a woman.

The caller told police she feared her husband was on his way to harm her and her family, including her 2-year-old daughter, at the residence. She explained she and her husband are divorcing and he threatened to shoot up the house, authorities said.

She told officers at her home that her husband allegedly abuses drugs and took her two handguns.

As police were speaking with the woman, her husband arrived.

Police said he was irate and admitted to stealing his wife's guns and selling them when officers questioned him.

They ordered him to leave the home and not to return.

An officer decided to maintain surveillance in the area, police said.

Investigators said the officer saw the man return to the house in a vehicle 45 minutes after he had been ordered to leave.

The man saw the officer and allegedly tried to elude him. However, the officer caught up to the man at an intersection and stopped him. The officer found the man's driving license had been revoked and he was arrested.

Police searched the vehicle and said found a loaded handgun inside it. They also learned the man does not have a license to carry a concealed weapon.