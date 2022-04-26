Student injured by vehicle near Roseville Middle School

A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near Roseville Middle School in Macomb County, police said.

The student was transported to St. John Moross and was in surgery Tuesday afternoon, Roseville police said in a press release.

The student was struck on Martin at Barkman around 7:20 a.m. The incident happened while police were less than a mile away, around the corner from the middle school at a crash and shooting on Groesbeck, north of Martin, which had started to unfold about an hour before the student was struck.

Witnesses said the vehicle did not appear to be speeding, and police said alcohol was not a factor in the incident, the release said. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Detroit, stopped the vehicle immediately and has cooperated with the investigation, police said.

