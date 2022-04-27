Roseville man shot, killed by officer Tuesday had 4-inch blade in his hand

Mount Clemens — More details emerged Wednesday about the man killed by a Roseville police officer who police say lunged at them with a knife after a car crash.

Frank Robles, 57, of Roseville was shot nine times by the officer after refusing to obey his repeated commands to drop the knife, a four-inch fish fileting blade, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said.

Wickersham revealed the information during a Wednesday news conference at his office in Mount Clemens. Deputies are handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday on Groesbeck Highway between Martin and 12 Mile in Roseville. He also released video of the incident captured by nearby security cameras at businesses as well as officers' body cameras.

"The purpose of today's news conference is to be transparent," the sheriff said. "We feel it's better to get this information out to the citizens and show what transpired."

Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe joined the sheriff at the conference.

Monroe said the two officers involved in the incident, a male who is a five-year veteran of the force and a female who has been with the department for about 2-3 months, have both been placed on paid leave as the investigation continues.

He said Roseville's officers are trained to use their duty weapons in situations when they are in danger instead of their electric stun guns because the less-lethal devices can malfunction.

Police said the fatal shooting happened moments after a car crash involving Robles.

The gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup Robles was driving crashed head-on into a red tractor-trailer traveling north on Groesbeck, the video shows.

As witnesses approached the Silverado to see if the driver was injured, he exited the pickup and produced a knife. They retreated and called police, investigators said. They also reported the man's wrists were cut.

In a 911 call included in the videos released by the sheriff's office, a caller describes the collision and says the driver got out with a knife.

"This guy's distraught," the caller tells the dispatcher about Robles.

Roseville officers found Robles standing in the roadway holding a knife. They approached him and asked him if he was all right.

Police said he told them "no" and the video shows him taking steps toward the officers.

Police told him repeatedly to drop the knife. After Robles took a few steps, an officer shot him, knocking him to the ground.

Robles tried to get up with the knife still in his hand, the sheriff's office said, and the officer fired several more shots.

Medics were called and took Robles to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man driving the semi, a 65-year-old from Ohio, was uninjured.

Roseville Community Schools officials said Tuesday that Robles was a custodian at one of their schools.

Monroe said police have had previous contact with Robles. He was arrested several years ago for fighting with police officers responding to his home for a domestic disturbance complaint.