Fire crew battles blaze at Warren recycling facility

Warren fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze Thursday at a recycling center that sent large plumes of smoke into the air, officials said.

The flames were reported around 1 p.m. in a heap outside SLC Recycling Industries on Eight Mile, which processes scrap metal, said Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams.

The pile included both metal and types of plastic, he said.

The facility is a location for Ferrous Processing and Trading, according to its website.

More than a dozen firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes, Adams said.

"There were no injuries to civilians, employees or firefighters," he said. "There was no damage to their equipment or to the building."

The blaze is not believed to be suspicious, Adams said.

Crews left the scene within 45 minutes.