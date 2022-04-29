Tips sought in fatal 2020 hit-and-run of Shelby Twp. woman

Shelby Township — Police are still seeking the public's help to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman two years ago as she walked across a street, police said Friday.

They released a video of the events leading up to the crash.

Police said Mya Shaw, 21, was struck by a light-colored car at about 10:20 p.m. Oct 1, 2020. She was struck by a hit-and-run driver at the corner of Schoenherr and 23 Mile.

She had just left her job at a Burger King restaurant, according to authorities. As she tried to cross Schoenherr in the crosswalk, she was struck by what investigators believe is a 2015-20 Dodge Challenger that was traveling south on Schoenherr.

Tips may be submitted at ShelbyTownshipPolice.org, to a Shelby Township Police detective by phone at (586) 731-2121 ext. 444, or to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.