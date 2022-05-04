Man's body found in vehicle fire at Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle fire Tuesday, officials said.

Officers were dispatched at about 6:15 p.m. to 38111 Van Dyke near Metro Parkway for a report of a vehicle fire, according to Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli.

The address belongs to Stellantis NV's Sterling Heights Assembly Plant.

Police said the officers found a man who has not been identified inside of the vehicle.

Bastianelli said the exact cause of the man's death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the victim or the incident should call Sterling Heights Police Department at (586) 446-2801.

