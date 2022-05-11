Man accused of shooting pepper ball gun in Chesterfield Twp. road rage incident arrested

Chesterfield Township — A Madison Heights man is accused of shooting a pepper ball gun at another motorist in a road rage incident Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said officers were called at about 9 a.m. to the area of eastbound Interstate 94 near 21 Mile for a report of a male driver shooting a weapon at another car as they both drove on the freeway.

The caller, a 56-year-old Chesterfield Township resident, told dispatchers that after the suspect shot at his vehicle, he fled the area in a yellow Chevrolet Corvette traveling east on I-94, according to authorities.

Officers in the area located the Corvette and conducted a traffic stop on I-94 south of 26 Mile.

The Corvette's driver, a 51-year-old Madison Heights man, told police he was concerned for his safety during a road rage incident with the other man and fired a pepper ball gun at his vehicle, a white sedan.

A pepper ball gun fires projectiles that are filled with a powdered irritant made of pepper. The projectiles break on impact and the guns are meant to serve as a non-lethal means of defense.

Police arrested the Corvette's driver and impounded the vehicle. They also confiscated his pepper ball gun.

Officers also inspected the victim's car and found only minor damage. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said they believe the incident started when the two men were merging into one lane in a construction zone on Hall Road at I-94.

Meanwhile, the suspect is being held at the Macomb County Jail and is expected to be formally charged in court Thursday.

