2 arrested in road rage incident, shooting Wednesday in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights — Two men are in custody after allegedly shooting at a driver during a road rage incident Wednesday night, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Van Dyke and 17 Mile, officials said.

Officers were called to the area and spoke to witnesses who said a white Saturn with two men fled the area. They were able to locate the vehicle and the two men on Van Dyke at 16½ Mile Road.

During the arrest of the two suspects, police recovered a black 9 mm semi-auto handgun and a black, high-powered BB gun.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Saturn and a black Chrysler minivan were traveling south on Van Dyke. Witnesses said the Saturn was cutting off other vehicles and the two occupants made obscene gestures at the minivan's driver.

The two vehicles crashed into each other on Van Dyke near 17 Mile, police said.

The minivan's driver pulled over and the Saturn pulled in behind it. Then one of the Saturn's occupants began firing a gun at the minivan's driver, officials said. The Chrysler was struck by multiple rounds.

Investigators said the Saturn fled the scene, heading south on Van Dyke. Authorities have released officers' body camera video and police vehicle dash camera video of the arrests.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Police said one of the suspects is a Detroit man and the other is a Warren resident.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects should call the Sterling Heights Police Investigations Bureau at (586) 446-2825.