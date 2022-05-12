Car crashes into pond on St. Clair Shores golf course; driver taken to hospital

St. Clair Shores — A driver was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after crashing into a pond near Interstate 94 and Little Mack, according to police.

St. Clair Shores Police Chief Jason Allen said the crash involved a single vehicle.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-94 near Masonic when it left the roadway, rolled down a hill, crashed through a fence of the St. Clair Shores Gold Club and came to rest in a pond.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The freeway was closed while police investigated, but it reopened at about 7:40 a.m.