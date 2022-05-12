State police probe gunfire that struck driver on I-696

Michigan State Police are investigating gunfire reported Thursday on Interstate 696 that struck a driver.

The Detroit Receiving Communications Center received a call from a witness around 5:10 p.m., but "no complainant or victim was located or called 911," state police said on Twitter.

An hour later, staff from Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital alerted authorities about a gunshot victim being treated there, according to the post.

"The victim advised he was shot in the arm on the freeway," MSP said.

Troopers and detectives were working to find the shooting scene and gather evidence late Thursday.

The eastbound I-696 lanes were closed at Dequindre as they worked, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.

The incident was the latest involving gunfire on Metro Detroit roadways.

On Wednesday, two men were arrested after allegedly shooting at a driver during a road rage incident in Sterling Heights. The same day, a Madison Heights man was accused of shooting a pepper ball gun at another motorist.

Last week, authorities said they planned to redeploy officers on regional freeways for the second year of a joint operation that aims to curb a surge in interstate violence.

Michigan State Police investigated 67 freeway shootings in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties in 2021, a Detroit News review of MSP reports found.