Officer in fatal Roseville shooting won't face charges, investigators say

A Roseville police officer who fatally shot a man armed with a weapon last month will not face charges, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The office has completed its investigation into the April 26 shooting involving Frank Robles, who approached officers with a knife after a crash.

"Sheriff’s investigators did not develop any evidence to substantiate any criminal charges against Roseville Police Officer Chad Lee, who discharged his firearm at an armed subject, Frank Robles," county officials said in a statement.

The officer had been on leave since the shooting.

"Macomb County Sheriff’s Office investigators met with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes’ Unit and reviewed the investigation in its entirety," according to the release Wednesday. After this review, a consistent opinion was reached that no criminal charges are warranted ..."

The sheriff's probe has closed with the finding, representatives said.

Before the shooting, the Chevrolet Silverado pickup Robles drove veered into an oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a red semitractor-trailer traveling north on Groesbeck, according to video authorities released.

As witnesses approached to check if Robles was hurt, he exited and produced what police later identified as a 4-inch fish fileting blade. They retreated and alerted authorities, investigators said.

Roseville officers found Robles standing in the road between 12 Mile and Martin holding the weapon. They approached and asked the 57-year-old if he was all right. Police said he told them "no" and the released video showed him taking steps toward the officers.

Police told him repeatedly to drop the knife. An officer shot Robles, knocking him to the ground.

Robles tried to get up with the knife still in his hand, sheriff's officials said, and the officer fired several more shots.

Medics were called and rushed Robles to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy The Detroit News obtained found Robles had five gunshot wounds and cuts to his wrist when he died.

Robles was a custodian at Roseville Community Schools.