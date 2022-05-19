Motorcyclist dies in crash after chase, police say

A motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday after fleeing Warren police, city officials said.

Officers were patrolling near Eight Mile and MacArthur around 2:10 p.m. when they spotted the motorcyclist "driving well in excess of the posted 40 mph speed limit" without a license plate, police said in a statement.

They tried to stop the motorcycle and activated their overhead emergency lights and siren, but the driver fled west on Eight Mile, according to the release.

When the motorcyclist disregarded a red traffic signal at Eight Mile and Sherwood, the officers stopped the pursuit, police said.

The officers continued driving as the motorcyclist sped away, according to the release.

Soon after, "officers observed that the motorcycle had crashed into another vehicle at Eight Mile and Mound," according to the release.

Officers immediately requested medical attention; the Warren Fire Department quickly arrived, police said. The motorcyclist, identified as a 31-year-old Detroit resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the officers' actions complied with departmental policies and procedures.

"The officers chose to discontinue the pursuit due to the reckless actions of the motorcyclist," he said. "It is unfortunate that this incident resulted in a fatality, however, the officers took appropriate actions during all phases of this incident."