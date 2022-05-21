MACOMB COUNTY

Man fatally shot in Warren apartment, suspect arrested

Candice Williams
The Detroit News
View Comments

A 54-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at a Warren apartment complex, police said. A 29-year-old male suspect has been arrested.

According to Warren police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6:30 a.m. at the Regency Club Apartments. The complex sits on Regency Club Drive near Frazho and Groesbeck.

Officers found the 54-year-old male victim shot once in the abdomen. Officers immediately arrested the suspect, a 29-year-old man. Police did not state a possible motive in the incident. 

The Warren Fire Department took the victim to Ascension Macomb Hospital in Warren where he died due to his injuries a short time later, police said.

“This is a very tragic and regrettable incident," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement Saturday. "I commend the responding officers for taking this individual into custody quickly and without further violence, ensuring that he no longer poses a threat to the public.”

The suspect remains in custody as the Warren Police Detective Bureau prepares to present the case Monday to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and request charges.

View Comments