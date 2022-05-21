Man fatally shot in Warren apartment, suspect arrested

A 54-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at a Warren apartment complex, police said. A 29-year-old male suspect has been arrested.

According to Warren police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6:30 a.m. at the Regency Club Apartments. The complex sits on Regency Club Drive near Frazho and Groesbeck.

Officers found the 54-year-old male victim shot once in the abdomen. Officers immediately arrested the suspect, a 29-year-old man. Police did not state a possible motive in the incident.

The Warren Fire Department took the victim to Ascension Macomb Hospital in Warren where he died due to his injuries a short time later, police said.

“This is a very tragic and regrettable incident," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement Saturday. "I commend the responding officers for taking this individual into custody quickly and without further violence, ensuring that he no longer poses a threat to the public.”

The suspect remains in custody as the Warren Police Detective Bureau prepares to present the case Monday to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and request charges.