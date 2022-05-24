2 injured in motorcycle crash with curb in Eastpointe

Eastpointe — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a curb Monday night, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, an officer saw a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling west on Eight Mile at about 11:45 p.m. strike a curb at Vernier.

Upon impact, the motorcycle slid onto the pavement. The operator, a 41-year-old New Hudson man, and his passenger, a 40-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man, ended up on the ground and unresponsive. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Police said both men were taken to a hospital.

They also said it is unknown if alcohol or any other substances were a factor at this time.

