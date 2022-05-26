Man charged with threatening Macomb County judge

A Detroit man is facing charges in connection with an alleged threat against a Macomb County judge, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

In a call to staff this week at 41A District Court in Shelby Township, Marion Williams Richardson, 75, reportedly threatened to go to the home of Judge Douglas Shepherd and kill him, state officials said in a statement.

Since Shepherd serves in Macomb County, the case was referred to the Attorney General's Office, according to the release.

“I refuse to disregard threats made against elected officials and their families,” state Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Threatening the safety of a member of the bench is inexcusable and I will not hesitate to use the resources of my office to prosecute such crimes.”

Richardson has been charged with one count each of communicating a false threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and malicious use of a telecommunications service, a six-month misdemeanor.

An arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.