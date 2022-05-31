Former aide takes deal to testify against ex-Macomb Co. Prosecutor Eric Smith

A former assistant prosecutor in Macomb County has taken a plea deal with Attorney General Dana Nessel's office to testify against former Prosecutor Eric Smith, according to court documents released Tuesday.

In exchange for the dropping of two felony charges, Derek Miller will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge for refusing or neglecting to account for county money in a public corruption scandal that has rocked the prosecutor's office. Smith resigned in March 2020 and took a federal plea deal in February that netted him a 21-month federal prison sentence.

For Miller's testimony in the state case, two charges of changing bank accounts and misconduct in office were pushed aside. He was the chief operating officer of the county prosecutor's office, and Miller has agreed to testify that he changed employer identification numbers on certain county prosecutor accounts to make them appear not to be connected to the county, according to the plea deal entered in Macomb County Circuit Court. Smith agreed to the conspiracy to try to hide the money from the public and Macomb County Treasurer's office, according to a court document.

Smith is scheduled to stand trial on 10 state felony charges — five counts of embezzlement and one count each of conspiracy to commit forgery, accessory to a felony after the fact, evidence tampering, conducting a criminal enterprise and misconduct in office. The criminal enterprise count carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.charges, including embezzlement, A pretrial conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

Smith was sentenced in February after pleading guilty to a federal charge of obstruction of justice in a fraud scheme. Smith admitted in court that he stole weekly amounts of cash that totaled nearly $70,000 in a kickback scheme.

Nessel's office contended that Smith used drug and drunk driving forfeiture monies as a slush fund, spreading it around town, whether for iPads for his kids' school or donations to area churches.

The case followed a year-long investigation involving the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit, the Michigan State Police and other agencies, and was prompted by a complaint filed by Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. In the complaint, Hackel called for an investigation into inappropriate use of forfeiture accounts, Nessel's office noted.

Nessel's office has said an estimated $600,000 was embezzled since 2012. The funds were allegedly used to buy flowers and make-up for select secretaries in Smith's office, for a security system for Smith’s residence, garden benches for staffers’ homes, country club catering for parties and campaign expenditures, among other things.

During a preliminary exam, Smith's defense attorney John Dakmak countered that there are "fatal flaws" in the state's case.

"What is the enterprise?" Dakmak asked. "Who is the victim in this case?"

Dakmak said if the allegedly misused funds were a criminal enterprise, "it was the worst one ever, because there was no gain. The money was flowing one way. The wrong way. Out the door."

Staff Writer Mike Martindale contributed.

lfleming@detroitnews.com