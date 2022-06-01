Judge approves Miller plea deal, sets hearings for former Prosecutor Eric Smith

A former lead assistant prosecutor in Macomb County pleaded guilty Wednesday as part of a deal to testify against his former top Prosecutor Eric Smith with Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Derek Miller, 38, appeared via Zoom with Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant, who is handling the case as a visiting judge, and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of refusing or neglecting to account for county money. It is the latest development in a public corruption scandal that already has resulted in a resignation and 21-month federal prison sentence for Smith.

Miller faces up to a 90-day sentence in jail.

For Miller's testimony in the state case, two charges of changing bank accounts and misconduct in office were dismissed. He was the chief operating officer of the county prosecutor's office, and Miller has agreed to testify that he changed employer identification numbers on certain county prosecutor accounts to make them appear not to be connected to the county, according to the plea deal entered in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Smith agreed to the conspiracy to try to hide the money from the public and the Macomb County Treasurer's office, according to a court document submitted by the Attorney General's office.

Smith, who resigned in March 2020 and took a federal plea deal in February that netted him a 21-month federal prison sentence, also appeared Wednesday in the Zoom hearing. Grant set his pretrial and final pretrial hearings for June 29 and Aug. 24.

Smith is scheduled to stand trial on 10 state felony charges — five counts of embezzlement and one count each of conspiracy to commit forgery, accessory to a felony after the fact, evidence tampering, conducting a criminal enterprise and misconduct in office. The criminal enterprise count carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.charges, including embezzlement.

He reports to prison on June 30 to begin serving his federal sentence.

