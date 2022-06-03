5 charged in connection with illegal gambling operation in Warren

Warren — Five people have been charged in connection with an illegal gambling operation, police said Friday.

The five are Mike Jarbo, 56, Radhi Jarbo, 56, Eilonka Yousif, 43, Haifa Matti, 57, all of Sterling Heights, and Raad Jarbo, 58, of Rochester Hills, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said.

All five were charged Friday in 37th District Court in Warren with conducting an unlicensed gambling operation, a 10-year felony, according to the commissioner. He also said Raad Jarbo was also charged with assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

A judge entered a not guilty plea for all five defendants and set bond for each at $10,000 and scheduled their next court date for July 12, 2022.

Dwyer said detectives arrested the five Saturday during their investigation into suspected illegal gambling at the Babylon Club on Ryan Road at Chicago Road.

He also said police officers ticketed 32 people for frequenting an unlicensed gambling operation, a misdemeanor.

