First-responders volunteer to search landfill for 17-year-old girl's body

Lenox Township, Mich. — Dozens of first responders have volunteered to search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster in a huge, toxic landfill, officials said Friday.

Photos of the slain Eastpointe High School student will be displayed at the work site to boost the volunteers' morale as they dig for her body in the Pine Tree Acres Landfill on 29 Mile Road in Lenox Township.

Preparation for the initiative, dubbed "Operation Zion," began Tuesday, when engineers and officers built a road and did other work to ensure the landfill doesn't collapse when the volunteers begin sifting through the garbage pile.

The search is expected to commence June 15 with a team of 70 first-responders from multiple agencies, Detroit police Chief James White said Friday during a livestreamed news conference at the landfill.

Zion was reported missing Jan. 5. Police said they suspect Zion was killed within weeks of her disappearance. Her body likely was put into a Dumpster, which was emptied at the landfill, investigators said.

White said the search will be dangerous and costly, "but to be in law enforcement, and to be a dad, you do this because it's the right thing to do ... to bring closure to that family," he said.

The volunteers will search a 100-by-100 foot area that's been identified as the likely spot where Zion was buried, White said.

"They isolated that area looking at camera activity ... and when the pick-up dates were from certain areas," White said.

The chief said mail with Detroit addresses was found in the area, "so we now know this is a Detroit depository," he said. "Based on the date ranges of the mail, that tells us a lot for this investigation."

During last month's press conference announcing Project Zion, Detroit police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis named Zion's cousin, 23-year-old Jaylin Brazier, as a suspect in her killing. McGinnis said police had submitted a warrant to Wayne County prosecutors seeking murder charges against Brazier.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Maria Miller said this week that a warrant seeking charges in Zion's case was returned to police for further investigation. She did not specify whether the warrant was for Brazier.

When volunteers search for Zion's body, her picture will be on display throughout the site, said Detroit police Sgt. Shannon Jones, who handles the Police Department's missing person cases.

"Sometimes when you see a face, when you're feeling tired that can give you an extra burst of energy," Jones said.

Volunteers have signed up from Detroit police and sheriff's offices in Macomb and Washtenaw counties; Michigan Attorney General's Office; Michigan State Police; FBI; Eastpointe and Lenox Township police; and Wayne State Police.

"It's a proud moment ... that so many people have stepped up to volunteer," White said.

The effort already has cost more than $200,000, most of which was paid for by donations from the Detroit Public Safety Foundation.

"We had to build a secondary road (leading to the site)," Public Safety Foundation director Patti Kukula said following Friday's briefing. "Supplies were an issue, too.

"Who has 3,600 Hazmat suits sitting around? We had to go to a bunch of places to get them," Kukula said. She said DTE Energy, Marathon Petroleum Corp. and U.S. Ecology donated hazmat suits, shoes and other accessories. Home Depot donated wood, she said.

"It's amazing when you ask people, they'll come through for a little girl who is buried under the garbage," Kukula said. "This is just horrible, but people are coming forward with donations."

Kukula said Detroit has picked up about $39,000 of the search cost so far.

White said at some point he'll have to assess the risks and costs involved in the search.

"There are a lot of things about dump sites I didn't know about," he said. There are carcinogens and a number of other things we have to protect against.

"There's a tremendous cost involved ... we're well over $200,000 and still going," White said. "But we've gotten great support from the community.

"You talk about costs; we'll do this until the money runs out," White said. "We're not going to stop looking. I don't know the outcome, but I know the effort will be there."

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation is accepting donations for Operation Zion. For information, visit www.detroitpublicsafety.org.

