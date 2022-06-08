Man, 25, arrested after hopping fence at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Harrison Township — A 25-year-old Ypsilanti man was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly hopping a fence onto the Selfridge Air National Guard Base and carrying a gun, officials said.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies were called at about 6 a.m. to the base for a trespassing complaint, they said.

Military security personnel turned over to them the suspect.

Deputies said the man was intoxicated but otherwise unhurt. They also said base security found a firearm that is registered to him, but it was not loaded and had no magazine.

During questioning, the man told deputies he had been a passenger in a vehicle and got into an argument with the driver. He got out of the vehicle and started walking, he said.

Unsure of where he was, the man saw the base's lights and hopped the fence to find shelter. He was spotted by base security.

Officials said the man was taken to the Macomb County Hall to await charges.