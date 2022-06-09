Driver crashes into state police patrol vehicle on I-94 near 10 Mile

St. Clair Shores — A Michigan State Police trooper was wounded Wednesday after a motorist crashed into his patrol car on Interstate 94, officials said.

The trooper was treated at a hospital for a minor laceration and released. The at-fault driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on I-94 near 10 Mile. The trooper was parked on the right shoulder of westbound I-94 with his emergency lights activated as he handled a previous single-vehicle crash.

A driver traveling in the freeway's left lane lost control of his car as he neared the patrol car, crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into the rear of the state police vehicle. The impact then pushed the patrol vehicle into the vehicle involved in the first crash.