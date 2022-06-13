Several wounded, arrested after Roseville shooting

Roseville — Several people were shot Sunday during what police say was a domestic dispute.

Officials said the shooting involved people who know each other.

Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a location in the 26000 block of Kelly Road near Frazho for a report of shots fired, according to Deputy Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin. Officers secured the scene and rendered aid to the wounded.

Several victims were taken to hospitals.

Officials said a preliminary investigation showed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and the involved parties are in custody. They also said they recovered several firearms and took several other people into custody.