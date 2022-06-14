Man accused of trespassing, carrying gun at Selfridge Air National Guard Base charged

Harrison Township — A 25-year-old Ypsilanti man accused of hopping a fence onto the Selfridge Air National Guard Base and carrying a gun last week has been charged, officials said.

Curtis Cunningham was arraigned in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township on Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor, and trespassing, also a misdemeanor.

A magistrate set his bond at $10,000.00 and scheduled his next court appearance for June 21.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for the concealed weapon charge.

Macomb County sheriff's deputies were called at about 6 a.m. on June 8 to the base for a trespassing complaint.

Military security personnel detained a man and turned him over to deputies. They said they found a firearm registered to him, but it was not loaded and had no magazine.

Deputies who spoke to the man determined he was intoxicated but otherwise unhurt. During questioning, he told deputies he had been a passenger in a vehicle and got into an argument with the driver. He got out of the vehicle and started walking, he said.

Unsure of where he was, the man saw the base's lights and hopped the fence to find shelter.

