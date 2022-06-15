Gunfire at Stony Creek Metropark sparks arrests, officials say

Gunfire Wednesday at Stony Creek Metropark in Shelby Township led to multiple arrests, officials said.

One gunshot was fired inside the parking lot near the property's Eastwood Beach, the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority said in a statement.

Metroparks police immediately responded to the scene, and suspects were taken into custody, according to the release.

"Thanks to the quick actions of police, no visitors or staff were injured during the incident," park officials wrote. "The incident is under investigation and we will provide more information as it is available."

Parks representatives did not release more details Wednesday night.

Fox 2 reported a fight in the parking lot sparked the shooting, and three people were arrested.

The 4,435-acre site is among 13 in the Metroparks system. The parks welcome as many as seven million visitors each year.