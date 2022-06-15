Sterling Heights man, 29, killed in crash involving motorcycle, pickup

Sterling Heights — A 29-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers and firefighters were called at about 12:50 a.m. to northbound Van Dyke at westbound Metropolitan Parkway.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling west on Metro Parkway when its driver disregarded a red traffic signal and struck a 2016 Yahama motorcycle that was traveling north on Van Dyke.

Officials said the pickup's driver, a 34-year-old Chesterfield Township resident, remained at the scene while medics rushed the motorcycle driver to the hospital. Doctors later informed police the victim died from his injuries.

The intersection was closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash.

Authorities said it does not appear at this time that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Sterling Heights Police's Traffic Safety Bureau at (586) 446-2920.