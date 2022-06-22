Man accused of selling meth had 10K rounds of ammunition, Warren police say

An undercover drug investigation found methamphetamine, weapons and an estimated 10,000 rounds of ammunition, leading to charges for a 45-year-old man, Warren police said Tuesday.

Officers with the Warren Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit bought methamphetamine from the suspect, identified as Denver Hensley, at several locations in the city as well as Madison Heights, where he lives, representatives said in a statement.

The unit executed a search warrant at his home, where authorities said they found:

35 grams of methamphetamine along with narcotics packaging materials

14 handguns

23 rifles

24 crates of ammunition in assorted calibers totaling more than 10,000 rounds

100 individual loaded firearm magazines

"The seizure of such a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and drugs is yet another example of the department’s proactive approach to ridding the community of illegal drugs," police Commissioner William Dwyer said Tuesday. "Thanks to the efforts of the Warren Police SID Unit, I have no doubt that the community is safer now that these drugs and weapons are off the street and the seller is in custody.”

Investigators presented the evidence to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, which charged Hensley with two counts of delivery and manufacturing of methamphetamine, a 20-year felony; two counts of felony firearm, a two-year felony; and one count of maintaining a drug house, a two-year misdemeanor, according to the release.

Hensley was arraigned Tuesday through 37th District Court in Warren.

Judge Michael Chupa set bond at $100,000 with a mandatory GPS tether and ordered Hensley to have no firearm possession if released.

His next court date is scheduled for July 7.