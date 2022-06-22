Roseville police say 11-month-old boy, victim of child abuse, dies

An 11-month-old boy who police say was physically abused by a woman entrusted to babysit for him has died, officials said Wednesday.

"The Roseville Police Department is sad to report that the 11-month-old has passed away," Police Chief Ryan Monroe said in a statement. "We will be working with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office to enhance the criminal charges on Miss Hodges. We will update those charges once they are formalized."

On Tuesday, authorities said they charged Kimora Launmei Hodges, 21, of Roseville in 39th District Court with first-degree child abuse after the boy was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

A judge set her bond at $250,000. She already was facing up to life in prison for the child abuse charge.

Officers were called June 14 to a hospital for a report of a small child suffering from severe head trauma, according to police.

The child's mother called them and said she picked up her son from a neighbor who babysat him while she was at work. The woman told the officers the neighbor had been watching the child off and on for the last two months.

She also told them the babysitter informed the mother that her son did not appear normal. The mother called 911 and medics arrived at her apartment in an ambulance.

Medics took the child and his mother to the hospital. Doctors performed emergency surgery and the child remains in serious condition.

Police began investigating the cause of the child's health issue. Their investigation led them to the babysitter, identified as Hodges. They determined the child suffered injuries sometime between 3:30 and midnight on June 13 while in Hodge's care at a residence in the 30000 block of Little Mack north of 12 Mile.

Detectives took Hodges into custody and, they said, she admitted to physically abusing the boy.

A GoFundMe account established in support of the boy's family has raised more than $10,000.

