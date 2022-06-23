Roseville woman accused of abusing 11-month-old boy charged with murder

Roseville — A 21-year-old Roseville woman accused of abusing an 11-month-old boy in her care has been charged in his death, police said.

Kimora Launmei Hodges was arraigned Thursday in 39th District Court on a new charge of felony murder, they said.

The new charge comes a day after police said the boy died from his injuries.

A judge ordered her held at the Macomb County Jail without bond. She also scheduled her next court appearance for next Wednesday.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

Earlier this week, authorities charged Hodges with first-degree child abuse in connection with the case.

Police said officers were called June 14 to a hospital for a report of a small child suffering from severe head trauma.

The child's mother called police and said she picked up her son from a neighbor who babysat him while she was at work. The woman told the officers the neighbor had been watching the child off and on for the last two months.

She also told them the babysitter informed the mother that her son did not appear normal. The mother called 911 and medics arrived at her apartment in an ambulance.

Medics took the child and his mother to the hospital. Doctors performed emergency surgery and the child remains in serious condition.

Police began investigating the cause of the child's health issue. Their investigation led them to the babysitter, identified as Hodges. They determined the child suffered injuries sometime between 3:30 and midnight on June 13 while in Hodge's care at a residence in the 30000 block of Little Mack north of 12 Mile.

Detectives took Hodges into custody and, they said, she admitted to physically abusing the boy.

