Jobbie Nooner lake party gets a boost after two down years

Gull Island — The Jobbie Nooner party on Lake St. Clair is getting a boost Friday with clear skies and hot weather, a sharp departure from last year's rain-soaked event.

The 48-year-old annual tradition of playing hooky from work to party on the water was benefiting from clear skies and temperatures forecast to hit near 90 degrees.

The marine division of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the area, among others.

"We will have several boats on the water today as the weather is beautiful, and we expect a lot of boat traffic," Macomb County Sheriff's Sgt. Renee Yax said Friday, adding that officers also will use jet skis.

In 2021, parts of Metro Detroit got hit with torrential rains that caused flooding in portions of Wayne, Washtenaw and Macomb counties. Fewer than a quarter of the normal 10,000 people who flock to Gull Island and the surrounding waters showed up, Yax said last year.

Attendance was also down in 2020, when the weather was sunny but Michigan was about five months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jobbie Nooner, held near the mouth of the St. Clair River at Lake St. Clair, was started in 1974 by auto workers who described themselves as “jobbies."

The event, which is held on the last Friday of June, annually draws about 10,000 boaters and more than 100,000 people. A Jobbie Nooner 2 occurs the first Saturday after Labor Day.

