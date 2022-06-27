Chesterfield Twp. police investigating after body found in drainage area

Chesterfield Township — An investigation is underway after a body was found Sunday in a drainage area, police said.

A 27-year-old Ann Arbor resident was walking on Gratiot near 22 Mile at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when he discovered the body lying among heavily overgrown vegetation, according to authorities. He called the police to the location.

Officials said it appears the body had been lying in the area for some time.

The body was turned over to the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office, which will conduct an autopsy this week.