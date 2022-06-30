Woman, 66, rolls car down embankment on to I-94, suffers minor injuries

A Roseville woman suffered only minor injuries after her car rolled down an expressway embankment and onto another freeway Wednesday, officials said.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Interstate 94 at westbound Interstate 696 for a report of a crash. They found St. Clair Shores police officers and medics at the scene.

Troopers spoke to the driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old Roseville woman, before she was loaded into an ambulance. The woman was conscious and answered the troopers' questions.

She told them she was about to stop at the ramp from westbound I-94 to 11 Mile but could not stop her vehicle at the stop sign. She said she traveled into the intersection and swerved around vehicles on 11 Mile before her vehicle rolled down the embankment and onto the freeway.

Officials said the vehicle hit several large trees along the embankment, causing them to fall to the roadway.

